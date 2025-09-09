Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Sells 116 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF $IXG

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at $13,088,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 6,907.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 124,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,814,000 after acquiring an additional 122,613 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 55,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,793,000.

iShares Global Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IXG opened at $114.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $573 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Global Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.04 and a fifty-two week high of $116.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.05.

About iShares Global Financials ETF

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

