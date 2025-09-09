Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Sold by Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 1.7% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $578.87 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $583.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $565.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $518.70.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

