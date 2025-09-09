Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. $FYBR Shares Bought by Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 8.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 664,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,843,000 after acquiring an additional 49,803 shares during the last quarter. Slotnik Capital LLC increased its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 14.8% during the first quarter. Slotnik Capital LLC now owns 1,166,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,813,000 after acquiring an additional 149,965 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 49.2% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,342,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,158,000 after acquiring an additional 442,946 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. increased its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 9.8% during the first quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 2,198,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,850,000 after acquiring an additional 197,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the first quarter worth $11,224,000.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Frontier Communications Parent Price Performance

FYBR stock opened at $37.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.06 and a beta of 0.95. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.72 and a 52-week high of $37.35.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). Frontier Communications Parent had a negative return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 6.40%.The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. Frontier Communications Parent’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.