iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF $IAT Shares Sold by Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 329,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,612,000 after acquiring an additional 62,886 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $453,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IAT opened at $53.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.03. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a one year low of $38.30 and a one year high of $57.69. The stock has a market cap of $650.74 million, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

