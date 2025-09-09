Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 605 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 154.4% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 396,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,019,000 after buying an additional 240,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,728,000 after buying an additional 73,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.20, for a total transaction of $56,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,261,243.20. This represents a 34.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 222,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $33,737,042.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,650,893.46. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,568,586 shares of company stock valued at $239,733,253 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price target on Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. DA Davidson set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.61.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR opened at $156.10 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $32.47 and a one year high of $190.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 520.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 2.59.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Stories

