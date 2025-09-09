Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 95.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,233 shares during the quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Phillip Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.22.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $358.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $152.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $359.83 and its 200 day moving average is $381.50. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.04 and a 1 year high of $587.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. Adobe has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.200 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 20.500-20.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

