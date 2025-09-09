AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI) and Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Head-To-Head Survey

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) and AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Calavo Growers and AgriFORCE Growing Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calavo Growers 1.50% 11.79% 7.38% AgriFORCE Growing Systems N/A -193.94% -84.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Calavo Growers and AgriFORCE Growing Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calavo Growers 0 0 1 0 3.00 AgriFORCE Growing Systems 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Calavo Growers presently has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.63%. Given Calavo Growers’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Calavo Growers is more favorable than AgriFORCE Growing Systems.

81.3% of Calavo Growers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of AgriFORCE Growing Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Calavo Growers shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of AgriFORCE Growing Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Calavo Growers and AgriFORCE Growing Systems”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calavo Growers $661.54 million 0.73 -$1.08 million $0.58 46.91 AgriFORCE Growing Systems $70,000.00 45.10 -$16.27 million N/A N/A

Calavo Growers has higher revenue and earnings than AgriFORCE Growing Systems.

Risk & Volatility

Calavo Growers has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a beta of -0.15, meaning that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Calavo Growers beats AgriFORCE Growing Systems on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc. markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The Prepared segment is involved in the distribution of prepared avocado products, salsa, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, fresh prepared entrees salads, wraps, sandwiches, parfaits, and fresh snacking products, as well as ready-to-heat entrees, other hot bars and various deli items, meals kit components, and salad kits. It offers its products under the Calavo brands and related logos; and Avo Fresco, Bueno, Avo Fresco, Bueno, Calavo Gold, Celebrate the Taste, El Dorado, Taste of Paradise, The First Name in Avocados, The Family of Fresh, ProRipeVIP, RIPE NOW!, Renaissance Food Group, Garden Highway Fresh Cut, Garden Highway, and Garden Highway Chef Essentials trademarks. Calavo Growers, Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Santa Paula, California.

About AgriFORCE Growing Systems

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. The company operates in two divisions, AgriFORCE Solutions and AgriFORCE Brands. It also offers management advisory services and holds intellectual property, as well as engages in the real estate holding and development activities. The company was formerly known as Canivate Growing Systems Ltd. and changed its name to AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. in November 2019. AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

