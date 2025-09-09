Bayforest Capital Ltd Grows Position in First Majestic Silver Corp. $AG

Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) by 1,978.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 213,843 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,555 shares during the quarter. First Majestic Silver accounts for about 0.6% of Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AG. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Majestic Silver by 1,221.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AG. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.75 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on First Majestic Silver from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded First Majestic Silver to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

First Majestic Silver Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of NYSE AG opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.27. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $9.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -943.66 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day moving average is $7.33.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The mining company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $264.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.25 million. First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 1.78%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.0048 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -100.00%.

First Majestic Silver Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

