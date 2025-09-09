Bayforest Capital Ltd Buys New Shares in Sonos, Inc. $SONO

Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 107,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000. Sonos comprises approximately 0.5% of Bayforest Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bayforest Capital Ltd owned about 0.09% of Sonos at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Sonos by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 68,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Sonos by 10.1% during the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sonos by 11.4% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sonos by 38.8% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sonos by 5.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO opened at $14.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.94. Sonos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $15.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.69 and a beta of 2.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $344.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.66 million. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 18.19% and a negative net margin of 5.41%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SONO. Wall Street Zen raised Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sonos in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Julius Genachowski bought 22,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $250,207.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 124,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,136.20. This trade represents a 22.50% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Conrad bought 92,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $1,024,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 242,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,694,835.80. This trade represents a 61.34% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,950,069 shares of company stock valued at $31,713,016. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Profile

(Free Report)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

Further Reading

