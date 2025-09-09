Bayforest Capital Ltd Has $1.30 Million Stake in W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB

Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 2,129.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,380 shares during the quarter. W.R. Berkley comprises approximately 0.6% of Bayforest Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in W.R. Berkley during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in W.R. Berkley during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in W.R. Berkley during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in W.R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in W.R. Berkley during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised W.R. Berkley to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on W.R. Berkley from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded W.R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on W.R. Berkley from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W.R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.54.

Shares of WRB opened at $72.45 on Tuesday. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a 52 week low of $55.80 and a 52 week high of $76.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.37 and a 200-day moving average of $69.69.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. W.R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 12.32%.The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from W.R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.20%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

