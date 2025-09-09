ViciCoin (VCNT) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $10.64 Thousand

ViciCoin (VCNT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. One ViciCoin token can currently be purchased for about $18.60 or 0.00016467 BTC on popular exchanges. ViciCoin has a total market capitalization of $185.14 million and $10.64 thousand worth of ViciCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ViciCoin has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112,607.28 or 0.99775406 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110,737.18 or 0.98019657 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.69 or 0.00350602 BTC.

ViciCoin Token Profile

ViciCoin was first traded on May 21st, 2023. ViciCoin’s total supply is 9,951,644 tokens. ViciCoin’s official Twitter account is @https://x.com/ViciNetwork_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ViciCoin is /user/Vicinft/. The official website for ViciCoin is vicicoin.io.

ViciCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ViciCoin (VCNT) is a multi-chain ERC-20 utility token developed by Vici Network for secure access management and enterprise applications. It facilitates token swapping, video conference monetization, and access control for digital communities. As Web3 adoption grows, VCNT’s use cases continue to expand.”

