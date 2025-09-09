James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) Releases Earnings Results

James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.80 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. James Fisher and Sons had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 33.24%.

FSJ opened at GBX 327 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 344.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 327.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.53. James Fisher and Sons has a 1 year low of GBX 285 and a 1 year high of GBX 376. The stock has a market cap of £165.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 364.55 and a beta of 0.64.

