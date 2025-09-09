Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Has $330,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,180.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of VBR opened at $210.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $160.23 and a 1-year high of $219.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.07.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

