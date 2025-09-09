Reviewing Southside Bancshares (NYSE:SBSI) and BANCORP 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF)

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Southside Bancshares and BANCORP 34″s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southside Bancshares $456.07 million 2.03 $88.49 million $2.82 10.91 BANCORP 34 $56.34 million 1.54 $1.69 million $0.86 14.49

Southside Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than BANCORP 34. Southside Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BANCORP 34, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Southside Bancshares has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BANCORP 34 has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

55.7% of Southside Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of BANCORP 34 shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Southside Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of BANCORP 34 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Southside Bancshares and BANCORP 34’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southside Bancshares 19.07% 10.59% 1.02% BANCORP 34 11.27% 4.26% 0.40%

Dividends

Southside Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. BANCORP 34 pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Southside Bancshares pays out 51.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BANCORP 34 pays out 32.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Southside Bancshares has increased its dividend for 30 consecutive years. Southside Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Southside Bancshares beats BANCORP 34 on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company’s loan portfolio comprises consumer loans that include 1-4 family residential loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, automobile loans, and other consumer related loans; commercial loans, such as short-term working capital loans for inventory and accounts receivable, short and medium-term loans for equipment or other business capital expansion, commercial real estate loans, and municipal loans; and construction loans for 1-4 family residential and commercial real estate. It also offers wealth management and trust services consisting of investment management, administration, revocable and testamentary trusts, and custodian services for individuals, partnerships, and corporations; safe deposit services; and brokerage services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through 56 banking facilities and 73 ATMs/ITMs. Southside Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Tyler, Texas.

About BANCORP 34

Bancorp 34, Inc. operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand and time deposits, NOW accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides term, working capital, construction, USDA, small business administration, equipment, assisted living and skilled nursing, renewable energy and solar equipment, and commercial real estate loans; and small to medium size business and business acquisitions financing; lines of credit; multi-family finance; and employee stock ownership plans, HOA lending, and investor pools of single family rentals. In addition, it offers credit and debit cards; safe deposit boxes; treasury management products; and merchant card processing, cash management, e-banking, mobile and online banking, bill payment, and merchant capture services. The company operates through its network of full-service branches in Scottsdale and Arizona, as well as Alamogordo and Las Cruces, New Mexico. Bancorp 34, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

