Radisson Mining Resources (CVE:RDS) Upgraded by Cormark to Moderate Buy Rating

Cormark upgraded shares of Radisson Mining Resources (CVE:RDS – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Radisson Mining Resources Stock Performance
Shares of Radisson Mining Resources stock opened at C$0.72 on Monday. Radisson Mining Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.18 and a 52-week high of C$0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$249.13 million, a P/E ratio of -120.00 and a beta of 1.66.
About Radisson Mining Resources
