Radisson Mining Resources (CVE:RDS) Upgraded by Cormark to Moderate Buy Rating

Cormark upgraded shares of Radisson Mining Resources (CVE:RDS – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Shares of Radisson Mining Resources stock opened at C$0.72 on Monday. Radisson Mining Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.18 and a 52-week high of C$0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$249.13 million, a P/E ratio of -120.00 and a beta of 1.66.

About Radisson Mining Resources

Radisson Mining Resources Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 100% owned O'Brien gold project that comprise 120 claims covering a total area of 5,875 hectares located in the Abitibi Témiscamingue region of Quebec; and the Douay property, which comprising 30 claims covering an area of approximately 1,606 hectares located in the James Bay territory.

