Oxford Technology VCT 2 (LON:OXH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Oxford Technology VCT 2 (LON:OXH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Oxford Technology VCT 2 had a net margin of 51,466.92% and a return on equity of 753.28%.

Oxford Technology VCT 2 Price Performance

Shares of OXH opened at GBX 5.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.77 and a beta of 0.17. Oxford Technology VCT 2 has a 1-year low of GBX 3 and a 1-year high of GBX 12. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.51 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5.89.

Insider Activity at Oxford Technology VCT 2

In related news, insider Richard Roth bought 31,250 shares of Oxford Technology VCT 2 stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 7 per share, with a total value of £2,187.50. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Technology VCT 2

Oxford Technology 2 Venture Capital Trust plc specializes in start-up and early stage investments. The fund seeks to invest in unlisted companies, with a focus on companies in the science, technology, and engineering sectors. It targets investments in companies located in the United Kingdom, approximately within 60 miles of Oxford.

