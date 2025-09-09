Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 18,563 FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF $RDVI

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 48,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,354,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID lifted its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 20,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the period. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 151.1% in the first quarter. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 17,906 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,678,000 after acquiring an additional 487,625 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF alerts:

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of BATS RDVI opened at $25.54 on Tuesday. FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF has a twelve month low of $20.43 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.14.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.