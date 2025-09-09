EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO) Issues Earnings Results

EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (33.51) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. EPE Special Opportunities had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 10.57%.

EPE Special Opportunities Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of LON:ESO opened at GBX 138 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 148.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 148.90. EPE Special Opportunities has a 12-month low of GBX 135 and a 12-month high of GBX 163.88. The stock has a market cap of £36.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51,111.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.27.

About EPE Special Opportunities

EPE Special Opportunities plc specializes in middle market, growth capital, distressed, pre-IPO, special situations, turnaround, PIPES, and buyouts. It also does secondary direct and secondary indirect investing. The fund typically invests in consumer and retail, financial services, manufacturing, media and support services sectors including education, healthcare and social housing.

