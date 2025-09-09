EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO) Issues Earnings Results

EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (33.51) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. EPE Special Opportunities had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 10.57%.
EPE Special Opportunities Stock Down 3.5%
Shares of LON:ESO opened at GBX 138 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 148.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 148.90. EPE Special Opportunities has a 12-month low of GBX 135 and a 12-month high of GBX 163.88. The stock has a market cap of £36.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51,111.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.27.
About EPE Special Opportunities
