Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Strong-Buy” Rating

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HBM. Scotiabank upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.95.
The business also recently disclosed a half year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 1.96%.
Hudbay Minerals Inc is a Canadian mining company with its operations, property developments, and exploration activities across the United States. The major mines that Hudbay operates are located in Manitoba, Canada, Arizona, United States; and Peru. The company is principally focused on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals.
