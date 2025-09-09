ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW Shares Sold by Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 32 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in ServiceNow by 620.0% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.11, for a total transaction of $1,003,875.67. Following the sale, the director owned 9,307 shares in the company, valued at $8,516,928.77. This trade represents a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.26, for a total value of $1,501,473.48. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 4,332 shares in the company, valued at $3,830,614.32. This trade represents a 28.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,976 shares of company stock valued at $17,049,775. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $1,210.00 price target on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,115.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOW

ServiceNow Price Performance

ServiceNow stock opened at $940.05 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $678.66 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $935.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $922.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.91.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.52. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 13.78%.The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.