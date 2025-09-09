Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Has $620,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF $HELO

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 80.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,667 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 1,179.4% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 1st quarter worth $138,000.

HELO stock opened at $64.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.52. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 52-week low of $56.11 and a 52-week high of $64.60.

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

