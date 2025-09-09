Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.8571.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LITE. Bank of America raised shares of Lumentum from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lumentum to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $149.40 on Tuesday. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $45.65 and a 52-week high of $152.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 649.57 and a beta of 1.42.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. Lumentum had a net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $480.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Lumentum has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan S. Lowe sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $1,869,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 230,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,542,124.37. This represents a 7.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yuen Wupen sold 3,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $391,378.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 104,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,468,064.50. This trade represents a 3.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,687 shares of company stock valued at $8,398,352. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,430,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,198,000 after acquiring an additional 47,811 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at $213,503,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lumentum by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,206,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,745,000 after purchasing an additional 994,551 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP grew its holdings in Lumentum by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,875,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,904,000 after purchasing an additional 119,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Lumentum by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,731,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,913,000 after purchasing an additional 19,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

