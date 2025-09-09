Financial Survey: CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) and Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF)

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Free Report) and Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares CES Energy Solutions and Tgs Asa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CES Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A Tgs Asa N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

CES Energy Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Tgs Asa pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.3%. CES Energy Solutions pays out 97.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Tgs Asa pays out 55.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tgs Asa is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CES Energy Solutions 0 0 2 1 3.33 Tgs Asa 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings and Valuation

This is a summary of recent ratings for CES Energy Solutions and Tgs Asa, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

This table compares CES Energy Solutions and Tgs Asa”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CES Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A $0.29 20.73 Tgs Asa N/A N/A N/A $2.59 3.01

Tgs Asa is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CES Energy Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.9% of CES Energy Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Tgs Asa shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. Its solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products. The company also designs and implements drilling fluid systems and completion solutions for oil and natural gas producers; designs and manufactures production and specialty chemicals for use in the oil and natural gas production and industrial markets; designs, blends, and sells specialty drilling fluids; designs, blends, and sells simulation and production chemicals for oil and gas producers; and operates trucks and trailers to transport drilling fluids to operators in the oil and gas industry. In addition, it provides environmental consulting, water management and transfer services, and drilling fluids waste disposal services; and laboratory services. The company was formerly known as Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp. and changed its name to CES Energy Solutions Corp. in June 2017. CES Energy Solutions Corp. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Tgs Asa

TGS ASA provides geoscience data services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical data, including multi-client seismic data; geological data comprising well data products, and interpretive studies and services; and interpretation products and data integration solutions. It also provides imaging services, which include 2D and 3D seismic imaging solution in depth and time domains; marine, land, and ocean bottom nodes; and transition zone, multi component, and 4D time-lapse processing. The company was formerly known as TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA and changed its name to TGS ASA in June 2021. TGS ASA was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

