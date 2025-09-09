Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.5625.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FND shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FND. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. eCIO Inc. acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period.

NYSE FND opened at $87.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $124.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.35.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-2.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

