Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Has $568,000 Holdings in Diageo plc $DEO

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 1,544.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 396,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,568,000 after acquiring an additional 372,555 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter valued at $36,050,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter valued at $16,944,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at about $4,161,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 4,656.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 154,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,170,000 after purchasing an additional 151,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Trading Down 3.5%

NYSE:DEO opened at $106.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Diageo plc has a one year low of $96.45 and a one year high of $142.73. The company has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.13 and a 200-day moving average of $107.96.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.5192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 370.0%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.62. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.42%.

A number of analysts recently commented on DEO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on DEO

About Diageo

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.