Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.5833.

BEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. TD Cowen upgraded Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEN. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the second quarter valued at about $76,051,000. Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. now owns 5,237,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $100,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,460 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,618,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 173.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,531,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,384,000. 47.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BEN opened at $24.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.51. Franklin Resources has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $26.08.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 3.73%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 250.98%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

