Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF $RFEM

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM – Free Report) by 72.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC owned about 1.81% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RFEM. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 311.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 6,267.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 123,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after acquiring an additional 121,083 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 109,900.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter.
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.9%
Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $74.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.58. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $57.44 and a 12 month high of $74.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.31 million, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.83.
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Cuts Dividend
About First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF
The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (RFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for RFEM Fund index. The fund is actively-managed to select in emerging market stocks using multiple factors. The manager has discretion to hedge currency exposure up to 100% of the portfolio.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 3 Big Dividend Hikes Hit the Market—1 Just Doubled Its Payout
- About the Markup Calculator
- What NVIDIA’s Big Bet on Rival Quantinuum Means for D-Wave Stock
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Poised to Shine in the Next Market Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.