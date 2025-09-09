SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF $JNK Holdings Lowered by Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC cut its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 162,100.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $372,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 123.4% in the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $97.52 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $90.40 and a 52 week high of $97.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.79.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

