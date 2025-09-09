20,765 Shares in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. $PTGX Bought by Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 3,025.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 940,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,287,000 after purchasing an additional 909,998 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 35.5% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,575,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,528,000 after purchasing an additional 675,000 shares during the period. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 11,271.9% during the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 348,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,834,000 after purchasing an additional 345,034 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $16,612,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,162,000. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PTGX shares. Wall Street Zen raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

Protagonist Therapeutics Price Performance

PTGX stock opened at $56.19 on Tuesday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.31 and a fifty-two week high of $61.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.27 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.24.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.02). Protagonist Therapeutics had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $5.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 million. Research analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Protagonist Therapeutics

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 10,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $570,533.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 520,603 shares in the company, valued at $28,518,632.34. This represents a 1.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 4,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,952.50. The trade was a 30.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,859 shares of company stock valued at $3,687,577 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.