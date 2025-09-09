United Services Automobile Association Purchases Shares of 2,324 Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,324 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 2,872,410.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 833,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,510,000 after buying an additional 832,999 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 106.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 530,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,228,000 after purchasing an additional 273,453 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 39,575.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 254,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,974,000 after purchasing an additional 253,677 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 299.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 319,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,085,000 after buying an additional 239,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter worth about $74,634,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $713.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $641.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $490.16. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $276.44 and a 52 week high of $733.24. The company has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 1.54.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $1.69. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 9.01%.The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 10,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.74, for a total transaction of $6,917,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 188,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,078,940.04. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.50, for a total value of $964,460.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 16,023 shares in the company, valued at $11,288,203.50. The trade was a 7.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,283 shares of company stock valued at $17,627,965 over the last 90 days. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $630.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $512.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $545.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $635.60.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

