2,526 Shares in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU Acquired by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,526 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 506.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of lululemon athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in lululemon athletica by 154.9% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get lululemon athletica alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at lululemon athletica

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of lululemon athletica stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total value of $6,375,178.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 110,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,058,829.16. The trade was a 19.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica Price Performance

Shares of lululemon athletica stock opened at $168.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.12. lululemon athletica inc. has a 52-week low of $162.80 and a 52-week high of $423.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.34.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 42.05% and a net margin of 16.38%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.15 earnings per share. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on LULU. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (down previously from $265.00) on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $280.00 to $223.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on lululemon athletica from $350.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on lululemon athletica from $205.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on LULU

About lululemon athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for lululemon athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for lululemon athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.