United Services Automobile Association Takes $952,000 Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.0% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total transaction of $328,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 13,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,180,171.94. This represents a 13.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 4,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.60, for a total transaction of $560,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 174,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,218,964. This trade represents a 2.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,737 shares of company stock valued at $5,954,023 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on SFM. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.73.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $139.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.83. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.56 and a 52-week high of $182.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.87.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 5.77%.The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.320 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.120-1.160 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 19th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

