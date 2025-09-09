United Services Automobile Association Takes Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. $RNR

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 151.7% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 10.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 165.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded RenaissanceRe to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $269.00 price target (up from $267.00) on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.09.

RNR opened at $239.51 on Tuesday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $219.00 and a twelve month high of $300.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $241.44 and its 200-day moving average is $241.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $12.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.28 by $2.01. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 15.44%.During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

