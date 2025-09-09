The Clorox Company $CLX Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association lessened its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 80.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,350 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 118.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,085,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,699,000 after acquiring an additional 589,544 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in Clorox by 688.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 587,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,535,000 after purchasing an additional 513,171 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 412.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 598,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,167,000 after purchasing an additional 481,846 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 707,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,107,000 after purchasing an additional 421,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Clorox by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 570,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,655,000 after purchasing an additional 346,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox stock opened at $125.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.99. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $116.53 and a 1-year high of $171.37. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.63. Clorox had a return on equity of 377.86% and a net margin of 11.40%.The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Clorox’s payout ratio is 76.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLX. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Clorox from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Clorox from $129.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Clorox from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Clorox from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $142.18.

In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 15,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total value of $1,861,774.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 54,221 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,475.38. This represents a 21.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

