United Services Automobile Association Makes New $811,000 Investment in XPO, Inc. $XPO

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in XPO during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of XPO by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 58.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 65.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in XPO during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get XPO alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XPO. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of XPO in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of XPO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of XPO from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of XPO from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on XPO from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

XPO Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $132.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.10. XPO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $161.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.96.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. XPO had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About XPO

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.