Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Purchases New Stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF $FIIG

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 49,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 37.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth about $219,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FIIG opened at $21.36 on Tuesday. First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $19.96 and a 1-year high of $21.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average of $20.76.

The First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FIIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of US investment grade, corporate debt securities. The portfolio aims for a dollar-weighted average maturity between three and ten years FIIG was launched on Aug 2, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

