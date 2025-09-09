iShares Convertible Bond ETF $ICVT Shares Purchased by Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 8,610.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,432 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICVT. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 76.1% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS ICVT opened at $95.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.89. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.97 and a 1-year high of $93.29.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

