United Services Automobile Association Invests $775,000 in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL

United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,062,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,298,000 after acquiring an additional 357,469 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 194.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 395,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,008,000 after purchasing an additional 260,847 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth about $53,533,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 25,132.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 212,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,671,000 after buying an additional 211,617 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,916,000 after buying an additional 199,197 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

NYSE:JLL opened at $311.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.41. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $194.36 and a fifty-two week high of $315.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $278.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JLL shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.57.

Insider Activity at Jones Lang LaSalle

In other news, CEO Andrew W. Poppink sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.97, for a total value of $65,441.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,377.09. This trade represents a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

