United Services Automobile Association Invests $937,000 in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,833,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,151,000 after buying an additional 181,550 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,132,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,208,000 after acquiring an additional 557,610 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,347,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,323,000 after purchasing an additional 112,271 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 15.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,321,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,898,000 after purchasing an additional 311,886 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $299,157,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.14, for a total value of $19,522,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 145,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,472,018.92. This represents a 33.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,199 shares of company stock worth $38,555,071. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $273.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $269.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.85. The company has a market cap of $51.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.76. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $193.09 and a fifty-two week high of $280.52.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 11.82%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LHX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $274.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.