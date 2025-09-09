United Services Automobile Association Makes New $1.44 Million Investment in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 0.4% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in DoorDash by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DASH opened at $250.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.73 and a 52 week high of $278.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.22 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.66 and a 200-day moving average of $214.45.

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.57%.The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 291,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.19, for a total transaction of $69,409,280.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 229,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,556,704.93. The trade was a 55.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.69, for a total transaction of $10,929,732.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 26,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,274,788.30. This trade represents a 63.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,019,042 shares of company stock worth $248,122,219. 5.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DASH shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DoorDash from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DoorDash from $280.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.65.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

