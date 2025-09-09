China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Short Interest Down 23.5% in August

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 724,500 shares, adeclineof23.5% from the July 31st total of 946,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
China Literature Price Performance
CHLLF stock opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. China Literature has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $3.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.41.
About China Literature
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than China Literature
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Why These Banking Stocks Could Soar on Rate Cuts
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 3 Big Dividend Hikes Hit the Market—1 Just Doubled Its Payout
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- What NVIDIA’s Big Bet on Rival Quantinuum Means for D-Wave Stock
Receive News & Ratings for China Literature Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Literature and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.