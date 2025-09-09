China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Short Interest Down 23.5% in August

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 724,500 shares, adeclineof23.5% from the July 31st total of 946,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

China Literature Price Performance

CHLLF stock opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. China Literature has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $3.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.41.

About China Literature

China Literature Limited, an investment holding company, operates an online literature platform in the People's Republic of China. The company promotes intellectual properties primarily through its online literature platforms, such as QQ Reading and Qidian; and New Classics Media, a film and TV drama series production house.

