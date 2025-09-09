Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Short Interest Update

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 343,000 shares, adecreaseof21.9% from the July 31st total of 439,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 56,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Critical Elements Lithium to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Critical Elements Lithium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

CRECF opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. Critical Elements Lithium has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.32.

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, platinum group, and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 244.99 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

