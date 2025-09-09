Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Short Interest Up 38.7% in August

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 378,100 shares, anincreaseof38.7% from the July 31st total of 272,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 897,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 897,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Deutsche Telekom Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTEGY opened at $35.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of $28.59 and a 1-year high of $39.04. The company has a market capitalization of $175.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.42.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $33.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.76 billion. Research analysts expect that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DTEGY. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Telekom has an average rating of “Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services segments. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.