Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Short Interest Update

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 676,400 shares, agrowthof51.7% from the July 31st total of 445,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,764.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,764.0 days.

Gentera Stock Performance

Shares of CMPRF stock opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.75. Gentera has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $2.02.

Get Gentera alerts:

Gentera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico and Peru. The company offers individual and group credit, savings, insurance, and transactional channels services to entrepreneurs and microentrepreneurs. It also provides insurance agent services; and personal loans; as well as operates as a bank commission agent administrator that offers financial operations, payment of services, and cellphone top-ups services.

Receive News & Ratings for Gentera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.