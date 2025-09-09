7,084 Shares in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR Bought by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compound Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 20,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $61.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.22. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.07. The firm has a market cap of $103.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 9.78%.The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IBKR shares. Wall Street Zen raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $45.50 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $53.75 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.38.

In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 194,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total transaction of $13,098,864.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 461,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,146,635. This trade represents a 29.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 233,972 shares of company stock worth $15,746,449 over the last ninety days. 2.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

