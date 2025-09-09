DimeCo Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIMC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

DimeCo Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIMC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 200 shares, adropof33.3% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DimeCo Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of DimeCo stock opened at $38.53 on Tuesday. DimeCo has a 1 year low of $35.55 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $97.87 million, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of -0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

DimeCo (OTCMKTS:DIMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DimeCo had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 21.55%.The firm had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter.

DimeCo Company Profile

Dimeco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Dime Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Pennsylvania. It accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides consumer, home equity, mortgage, construction, student, business term, business vehicle, business equipment, capital improvement, and commercial real estate loans; business lines of credit; and acquisition financing and investment services.

