Smith Asset Management Co. LLC Makes New $1.34 Million Investment in Barings Participation Investors $MPV

Smith Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 75,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPV. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barings Participation Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $316,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 52,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 93,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Barings Participation Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $2,191,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 330.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 113,593 shares during the period.

Barings Participation Investors Stock Performance

Barings Participation Investors stock opened at $19.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.46 and its 200-day moving average is $17.96. Barings Participation Investors has a 12 month low of $15.16 and a 12 month high of $21.00.

Barings Participation Investors Announces Dividend

Barings Participation Investors Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th.

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

