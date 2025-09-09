Smith Asset Management Co. LLC Takes $3.19 Million Position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust $BTZ

Smith Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 297,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,000. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust comprises approximately 3.0% of Smith Asset Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BTZ. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 8.1% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 5,581,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $59,830,000 after buying an additional 419,791 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,619,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,858,000 after buying an additional 309,291 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 13.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,629,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,465,000 after purchasing an additional 189,018 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,366,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,646,000 after acquiring an additional 11,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,936,000 after acquiring an additional 15,742 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average of $10.71.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0839 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.0%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

