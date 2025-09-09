Smith Asset Management Co. LLC Buys Shares of 14,689 Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust $BTT

Smith Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BTT. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 958,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,737,000 after purchasing an additional 460,836 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,086,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,063,000 after buying an additional 287,544 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,563,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,202,000 after buying an additional 162,206 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 539,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,116,000 after acquiring an additional 157,536 shares during the period. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 1,558,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,095,000 after acquiring an additional 57,801 shares during the period.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BTT opened at $22.62 on Tuesday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.58.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0464 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

