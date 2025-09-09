SCS Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

SCS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 0.7% of SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. SCS Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $53,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $116.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.38. The company has a market capitalization of $63.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.31 and a 1-year high of $117.11.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.